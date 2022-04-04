Flynn, pardoned by Trump, endorses Eller in the 4 person GOP primary field.

Former National Security Advisor for President Trump, Lt. General Michael Flynn, is wading into Mississippi politics.

The campaign to elect Ron Eller to Congress in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District announced on Sunday that Flynn had endorsed Eller in the Republican Primary.

“I strongly and wholeheartedly endorse Ron Eller for US Congress to represent Mississippi’s 2nd District,” Flynn is quoted as saying in a release from the Eller campaign.

Eller is one of four Republicans vying for the Republican nomination in the June 7th primary. The winner will move on to the General Election where, more likely than not, the GOP nominee will face incumbent Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson, the current chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and key ally to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden.

Congressman Thompson does have one Democratic challenger in that primary – Jerry Kerner. The Mississippi Democratic Party initially found that Kerner did not meet the qualifications for office. However, the Secretary of State’s office received word on March 18th that the Democratic State Executive Committee reversed its decision and Kerner will appear on the primary ballot with Thompson.

Flynn made headlines after resigning 22 days into his tenure in the Trump Administration as National Security Advisor. He later twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about discussions with Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential transition. Former President Trump granted Flynn a “full pardon” in November 2020. Flynn went on to actively participate in the former President’s election challenge.

As to his endorsement in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, Flynn cited Eller’s experience in both the public and private sector along with his creating a small business and career as a healthcare provider.

“We need outspoken, steadfast warriors to get our country back on track and return to the founding principles that made our country the greatest nation on earth,” said Flynn according to the campaign release. “Ron is the man for the mission. He knows how to lead from the front.”

Eller accepted the endorsement from Flynn, noting the “lack of leadership from Bennie Thompson” on issues like agriculture and economic development.

“Republicans have long been frustrated with the lack of leadership from Bennie Thompson on the issues that matter most, such as agriculture and economic development,” Eller said in the release. “Only by changing who we select on June 7 can Republicans hope to win in November. That is why Republicans who want to win like General Flynn are vocally supporting my campaign.”

The other Republican candidates in the 2nd Congressional District race are Michael Carson, Brian Flowers, and Stanford Johnson. Thompson and Kerner are running the district’s Democratic Primary. No third party or Independent candidates are listed as running for this seat.

Eller is scheduled to sit down with Y’all Politics for an interview later this week.