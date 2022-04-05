Agreement between the chambers was to put a $20 million cap in the fund, yet only $10 million was placed in the appropriations bill.

Last week, both chambers in the Mississippi Legislature signed off on the Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, agreeing to the conference report on HB 606 that fills the fund through an appropriation by the Legislature and not a sales tax diversion.

That conference report has been sent to the Governor for his signature.

A cap of $20 million, excluding federal funds, was agreed to by both chambers and it was the assumption that that amount would be placed into the fund. However, there is no obligation for the Legislature to appropriate a certain amount each year.

Now, as the appropriations process wraps up, SB 2780 has only placed $10 million into the new fund, causing a number of interested parties and lawmakers to scratch their heads.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann appeared on SuperTalk’s Gallo Show on Tuesday saying his personal position and the Senate position is that the full $20 million should be placed in the Outdoor fund.