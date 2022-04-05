Top pay scale for certain appointed positions in state government could be lowered by 25%.

It may seem counterintuitive, but the Republican legislative supermajority has agreed to dole out pay raises to Mississippi’s state elected officials following the next statewide election.

If signed by Governor Tate Reeves, or if he simply allows it to become law without his signature, HB 1426 will raise the pay for the following state officials as of January 1, 2024:

Governor – $122,160 to $160,000 – an increase of $37,840

Lt. Governor – $60,000 to $85,000 – an increase of $25,000

Speaker of the House – $60,000 to $85,000 – an increase of $25,000

Attorney General – $108,960 to $150,000 – an increase of $41,040

Secretary of State – $90,000 to $120,000 – an increase of $30,000

Insurance Commissioner – $90,000 to $150,000 – an increase of $60,000

Agriculture Commissioner – $90,000 to $120,000 – an increase of $30,000

State Treasurer – $90,000 to $120,000 – an increase of $30,000

State Auditor – $90,000 to $150,000 – an increase of $60,000

Public Service Commissioners – $78,000 to $95,000 – an increase of $17,000

Transportation Commissioners – $78,000 to $95,000 – an increase of $17,000

In total, that is an annual increase in pay for these officials of nearly $370,000.

The bill also reduces the cap on the salary for certain state appointed officials, lowering it from 150% of the salary of the Governor to 125%.

Those appointed officials specifically include:

Executive directors of any agency of the state in the executive branch of government, including the Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority.

Governor’s Chief of Staff

Earlier in the session, the Senate offered up a pay raise for legislators, but that proposal died in the House.

The state official pay changes above were approved by a vote of 46-2 in the Senate and 84-20 in the House.