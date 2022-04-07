The legislation was introduced days after the Biden administration announced its plans to terminate Title 42.

On Thursday, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) introduced the Early Migration Alert Program (E-MAP) Act to require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to notify local law enforcement agencies and local government authorities of an impending release of migrants into their jurisdictions.

The E-MAP Act was was introduced days after the Biden administration announced its plans to terminate Title 42.

Congressman Guest, who serves as the Vice Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, said that there is no current requirement for ICE or CBP to alert local police officers or social services agencies of a potential influx of migrants into their communities

“When migrants are released without warning, the lack of communication can overwhelm law enforcement agents and public services and create desperate situations for migrants who find themselves in an unknown town with no direction. As we prepare for another surge of migrants on the border, an alert system like the one E-MAP would establish is imperative. The Biden administration cannot be allowed to continue dropping off migrants in towns across America at all times of the day and night without notice,” Guest stated.

The E-MAP Act would require ICE and CBP to create an email subscription system to alert State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial municipalities.

They would also be required to provide information regarding the impending release of migrants into local communities, including: the number of migrants to be released, number of migrants with known criminal histories, initial destination of the migrants, and final destinations and where they intend to settle.

“The strain of the border crisis is felt across America in local towns and cities that are often unprepared for an influx of migrants in their communities,” Guest said. “We have felt it in my district in Mississippi, and I’ve talked to lawmakers across the country who have seen the same problems. We cannot allow that to continue. This legislation would establish better communication channels between local and federal officials so communities across our nation know who is coming and when they will arrive.”

Joining Congressman Guest as original cosponsors on the bill were Republican Members of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

The House Homeland Security Committee Republicans posted on Twitter saying, “It’s past time the administration provides the American people with an immediate plan to address the even larger surge of migrants headed to the border.”

According to @CBP agents, the Biden administration has no plans to manage the inevitable influx of migrants once Title 42 is terminated. pic.twitter.com/tqTqW6cRO1 — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) April 7, 2022

You can read a full copy of the E-MAP Act here.