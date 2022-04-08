All 7 Democrats running for Congress slated to speak, including Kerner who is challenging Congressman Thompson, even as the group pays tribute to the 2nd District incumbent.

The Mississippi Federation of Democratic Women (MFDW) is hosting its first Political Forum for Mississippi’s 2022 Democratic U.S. Congressional District Candidates.

The 2022 midterms in Mississippi will have Democratic candidates in all four of the state’s Congressional District, a feat that was not achieved just two years ago.

MFDW is inviting all interested to join the forum live via Zoom to hear from the seven Democratic candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Those candidates include:

1st Congressional District: Dianne Dodson Black, Hunter Avery

2nd Congressional District: Gerald Kerner, Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

3rd Congressional District: Shuwaski Young

4th Congressional District: Dr. Johnny DuPree, David Sellers

Of note as part of the forum, MFDW plans to pay “Tribute” to 2nd District incumbent Congressman Thompson, a move that surely will not make his primary opponent happy.

Gerald “Jerry” Kerner has already taken issue with his own party, taking issue with the “current un-American administration occupying the White House,” and saying Biden’s Administration has “tried to ignore the Rights and Liberty of the People by promoting chaos at our Southern border, by Unconstitutional ‘mandates’ created to attempt to nullify the Bill of Rights, and by using tyrannical measures to try to silence dissent and create an irrational fear of each other among the People.”

Kerner has stated that Mississippi is being misrepresented in Congress, challenging Thompson as one who is going along with and tolerating the “un-American Legislation being introduced and voted on this year in the US House of Representatives.”

Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving is set to offer remarks as part of the forum as well.

The forum is set to take place on Monday May 2, 2022, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

To join the MFDW forum via Zoom, listeners must register by visiting their website at www.MFDW.org.