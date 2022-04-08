The Mississippi Senators call for Biden administration to explain policies that prompt potential surge of illegal immigrants.

Senator’s Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith warn that the decision to rescind the Title 42 Order that allows immediate expulsion of illegal immigrants will create a serious public safety threat.

They are among 21 other Senators that signed a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that demands answers on the decision to rescind Title 42 and on administration plans to handle an impending surge of illegal border crossings.

“Rescinding the Title 42 Order during a border crisis, and with knowledge of a building surge of illegal immigrants, presents a serious threat to public safety,” the Senators wrote.

“This decision is being made amidst alarming reports the administration is preparing for a surge of 170,000 illegal immigrants who will attempt to enter the United States if the Biden Administration rescinds Title 42,” the Senators continued. “Other reports state that the Department of Homeland Security estimates up to 60,000 illegal immigrants are already waiting at the border in anticipation of this policy being rescinded.”

Among other things, the Senators seek details on:

When the administration decided to rescind the Title 42 Order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The administration’s “Southwest Border Mass Irregular Migration Contingency Plan.” [emphasis added]

The administration’s evaluation of public safety threats to U.S. communities, including those not immediately near the southern border.

Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff and resources to handle the latest illegal immigration surge, including resources to conduct thorough criminal background checks.

