The project will create 85 jobs in a 52,388-square-foot facility leased from the city.

Upholstered furniture manufacturer Albany Industries is increasing its presence in Mississippi by locating manufacturing and shipping operations in Calhoun City. The project will create 85 jobs.

“These 85 new jobs are the product of Mississippi’s pro-growth business environment and Albany Industries’ continued commitment to our state and its people,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “My administration is committed to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation and long-term success in Mississippi so even more businesses can start and expand in the Hospitality State. I want to thank the entire Albany Industries team for choosing to invest in our home state.”

Albany Industries currently also has manufacturing operations in New Albany, where the company was started in 1995 with 15 employees.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be in Calhoun City. This is not only a good business opportunity for Albany but an excellent opportunity to work with the great people of the Calhoun City area,” Albany Industries Vice President of Operations Matt Ruth said. “We were impressed with Calhoun City when we first visited, and we soon decided this was the place we wanted our next operation. We are very appreciative of the efforts the city made to secure us a location we could begin operating in as quickly as they did. We look forward to growing with and being part of the community there for many years to come.”

Today, more than 700 employees produce the company’s upholstered furniture at four factories in three states. Albany Industries’ new Calhoun City operations will be located in a 52,388-square-foot facility, which the company will lease the facility from the city.

The Mississippi Development Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission are providing assistance for building renovations. The city also is assisting with the project.

“Mississippi’s economic development efforts continue to produce results in communities throughout the state, such as Calhoun City. The creation of these 85 new jobs will have a lasting positive impact on the local community and region as these new employees spend locally and contribute to a stronger tax base. MDA is proud to support this homegrown company as we bring home another economic development win for the state of Mississippi,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp.

Albany Industries plans to begin production in Calhoun City and fill the 85 new jobs by the end of this year.