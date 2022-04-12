Thompson presented checks for five out of eight projects that will directly benefit Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District residents.

In March, Congressman Bennie Thompson (MS-02) announced that he voted to fund $10,527,500 in Community Project Funding for the 2nd Congressional District that will go towards eight community projects.

This funding, Congressman Thompson’s Office said, responds directly to some of the most pressing needs in the Mississippi Delta.

“I am incredibly pleased to vote for $10,527,500 in Community Project Funding in this bill that I know will have a profound impact on the 2nd Congressional District,” Congressman Thompson said. “These investments support underserved areas and foster economic development, making a real difference in the lives of so many in our community. I am proud to have fought for funding that will make our community healthier, safer, stronger, and even more resilient.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, Congressman Thompson presented checks for five of these community projects, including: Central Mississippi, Inc. (MS Delta Disaster Relief Shelter); Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation; I.T. Montgomery House Restoration; Cary Christian Center Facility; and Bolivar County Community Facility (Town of Rosedale).

Thompson championed funding for the eight projects that will directly benefit Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District residents. These include:

$300,000 for Mississippi Delta Disaster Relief Shelter

$2,250,000 for Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation Facility Revitalization

$225,000 for Bolivar County Community Facility

$2,250,000 for IT Montgomery Home Restoration

$37,500 for Cary Christian Center Facility

$1,465,000 for Rural Hinds County Utilization Project

$3,000,000 for Jackson State University Center for Living, Learning and Cultural Engagement

$1,000,000 for Tougaloo College, Tougaloo, MS for the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice

“The funding for the 2nd Congressional District and the funding increases for critical government programs will reverse decades of disinvestment in our communities and strengthen our nation,” Thompson’s office said in March.