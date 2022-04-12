The bill criminalizes the unauthorized possession and transfer of a pill press and similar pharmaceutical producing equipment.

Governor Reeves signed into law House Bill 679 on Tuesday, which represents another step in Mississippi’s effort to combat the opioid overdose epidemic. The law will also give authorities an additional resource to punish those who lace pills with fentanyl, distribute drugs, and risk the lives of our community members.

“The opioid epidemic has been an unparalleled tragedy that has taken the lives of far too many Americans,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “My administration will do everything we can to stop illegal drugs from entering Mississippi communities. This legislation is another tool that will help ensure our neighborhoods are drug-free.”

Since April 2021 over 100,000 Americans died due to drug overdoses. Fentanyl has been reported to contributing to the rise in deaths. In federal fiscal year 2021, United States Customs and Border Protection seized over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl – enough to kill over 2.5 billion people.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety will be tasked with promulgating rules regarding the registration, transfer, and destruction of pill presses.