In all, 94 House members urge U.S. Attorney General Garland to appoint a Special Counsel.

Mississippi’s three Republican Congressman have signed onto a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The letter, sent on April 8th and signed by 94 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, notes that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware is currently investigating a number of Hunter Biden’s activities, including his potential involvement with foreign businesses, avoiding proper disclosures of foreign business interests to the United States government, and outstanding tax liabilities.

“It is increasingly clear that Hunter Biden took advantage of his father’s position as Vice President to develop business relationships with clients in Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan,” the group write to Garland. “Additionally, it is clear from emails secured from Hunter Biden’s laptop that he used a cash gift from a Ukrainian Natural Gas company, Burisma, of which he was a board member, to pay off personal tax liabilities. Finally, Hunter Biden likely facilitated lobbying for foreign entities through third-party channels without registering for the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”

The Congressmen go on to say that it appears Hunter Biden used his position as son of then-Vice President Biden to gain wealth and influence in foreign countries, using questionably sourced money to pay tax liabilities, and lobbying on behalf of foreign entities without proceeding through the proper channels.

“We are concerned that in the case of Hunter Biden the Department has an actual conflict of interest and certainly has the appearance of a conflict of interest that could prevent a fair and impartial investigation of his activities,” the letter states. “You were nominated to your position by Hunter Biden’s father and ultimately work for him.”

As the Congressman note, Department of Justice regulations give the Attorney General the power to appoint a Special Counsel when it is determined that criminal investigation of a person is warranted and that the investigation of that person “by a United States Attorney’s Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances.”

On April 5th, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the potential for a Special Counsel to be appointed in this matter and whether President Biden would support the appointment. Her response was less than sufficient.

“Well, first, the President has never had a conversation with the Department of Justice about any investigations into any member of his family,” Psaki told reporters in the White House briefing room. “He said that during the campaign, and he will continue to abide by that. So, I would point you to the Department of Justice for any additional steps they would take. They would make those decisions independently.”

The White House maintains that the President has never spoken to his son about overseas business dealings.

You can read the full letter to AG Garland below.

