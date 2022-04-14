Nearly 2 million illegal aliens are in various parts of the U.S. as a result of the Biden Administration’s inaction, and more are on the way.

Over the past year, nearly 2 million illegal aliens have entered the U.S. and have been sent to various parts of the country by the Biden Administration. Now, the Biden Administration is set to revoke the pandemic rule Title 42 that limited the entry by illegal immigrants at the U.S. Southern border, further exacerbating the problem.

Democrats and those on the left see no issue with what is happening, including Mississippi’s 2nd District Congressman and chairman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Bennie Thompson. Republicans, however, are sounding the alarm over the potential for roughly half a million more illegals per month to pour into America with little to no oversight.

Mississippi 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican, also sits on the House Homeland Security Committee. He made another visit to the Texas border this week to speak to local and federal law enforcement officials about the situation, assessing what they need to combat the influx of illegals.

Guest joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to talk about his trip and to discuss how he is working with his colleagues to address this unsustainable increase in illegal immigrants flooding America’s Southern border.

When the border is being used as a highway for dangerous drugs, criminals, and human trafficking, the question isn’t, “why are Republicans worried about the border?” The real question is, “why aren’t D.C. Democrats?” — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) April 14, 2022

Watch the full interview with Congressman Guest below.