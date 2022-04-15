Eligible Mississippians can visit their local county health department.



Starting Monday, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available through county health departments.

Appointments can be made after 5 p.m. today through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Individuals are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at MSDH county health department clinics if they are:

• 50 years of age or older and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot of any COVID-19 vaccine ,

• Age 12-17 years with a weakened immune system and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot (Pfizer only for this age group) ,

• Age 18 years or older with a weakened immune system , and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot , or

• Age 18 years or older and they received Johnson and Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and a booster shot, and it ha s been at least four months since their first booster shot.

First, second, third or additional shots ( for people with weakened immune systems ) , and first booster shots for adults and children are also available at c ounty h ealth d epartment c linics. For information about eligibility and to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters , visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Please note: COVID-19 vaccin ations are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 vaccinations as well as boosters and additional COVID-19 doses for weakened immune systems and boosters.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccin ation card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

###

Release from the Mississippi Department of Health.