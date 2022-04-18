The seminar will take place Monday, May 9, at 1:00 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Bolton Building in Biloxi, Mississippi.

On Monday, May 9, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will host an international trade seminar for companies interested in learning more about export resources and assistance through the Southern U.S. Trade Association (SUSTA).

All Mississippi food and agriculture companies are invited to attend the seminar and will learn about the variety of export assistance SUSTA offers.

Examples of products that qualify for SUSTA include fresh produce, snack foods, seafood, sauces and condiments, seasonings, beverages, pet foods, wood products and more.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said that this seminar is a great opportunity is a great for Mississippi food and agriculture companies to learn more about export assistance.

“SUSTA provides connections to international buyers all around the world, and I encourage companies interested in expanding their markets to other countries to join us on May 9,” Gipson said.

To register for the seminar, complete the online form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/MTNP8WF.