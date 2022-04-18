Don’t hold your breath waiting for your refund. It could be a while.

Today is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminded taxpayers on Friday that the deadline to file and pay tax owed for most individual income tax returns is today – Monday, April 18.

The agency wants last-minute filers to know tax help is available to file a tax return, request an extension or make a payment, 24 hours a day on IRS.gov.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically because tax software does the calculations, flags common errors and reduces tax return errors by prompting taxpayers for missing information.

Those expecting a refund could have to wait until the end of the year or longer as the IRS is experiencing severe backlogs of tens of millions of prior year returns as well as this current year’s activity.