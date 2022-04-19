“Being transparent about their policies is crucial and we will hold them accountable where they fail to be fair and open in their transactions,” AG Fitch said.

On Monday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch led a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General in writing GoFundMe to urge better disclosure policies and greater clarity in terms of service for consumers who use their platforms.

“Crowdfunding platforms are full of opportunity for helping individuals make big impacts in the world around them,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “But these platforms have a responsibility to ensure that the wishes of the users and the donors are carried out true to their intentions. Being transparent about their policies is crucial and we will hold them accountable where they fail to be fair and open in their transactions.”

The bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General expressed concern over GoFundMe’s Terms of Service which states that GoFundMe can suspend or remove a user’s account, freeze a donation, or stop payment to a fundraiser for “any activity that GoFundMe may deem, in its sole discretion, to be unacceptable.”