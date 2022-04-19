“We’re all border states now, and we’re going to protect ourselves,” Governor Reeves said.
On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Mississippi has joined the newly created American Governors’ Border Strike Force, a partnership among 26 states to better secure the Southern border. The action comes in response to President Biden’s failed border policies which have allowed for an immense surge in illegal migration, drugs, and cartel violence.
“Border security is national security. Criminals, drugs, and human trafficking don’t just stay in our border communities. They make their way to every single state in our country,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The federal government has fundamentally failed to secure our Southern border. With Joe Biden refusing to step in to stop millions of illegal aliens from invading our nation while drug smugglers run rampant, states will seek to disrupt and dismantle these cartels. We’re all border states now, and we’re going to protect ourselves.”
In a joint statement, the 26 states wrote that because of President Biden’s disastrous border policies, dangerous transnational criminal organizations continue flooding our communities with drugs while reaping billions of dollars from human smuggling and causing a record- breaking number of apprehensions at the Southern Border.
“In the absence of federal leadership, states are partnering together to create the American Governors’ Border Strike Force to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow in our states. By partnering across state lines, governors can serve as a force multiplier to target cartels and criminal networks financially and operationally. Together, governors will improve public safety, protect victims from horrific crimes, reduce the amount of drugs in our communities, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border,” the statement continued.
The Border Strike Force will coordinate states’ efforts to:
- Partner at the state fusion center level to disrupt and dismantle cartels
- Share criminal justice information to improve investigations in the border region and nationwide, especially in communities adjacent to or crossing state boundaries.
- Coordinate and improve interdiction on interstates to combat drug trafficking and human smuggling.
- Co-locate intelligence analysts in border states to improve collaboration, real time response, intelligence sharing, and analysis connected to border security.
- Assist border states with supplemental staff and resources at state fusion centers, such as on rotation assignments, to share information obtained both on the border and in other states.
- Send law enforcement to train in border states to detect, track, and curb border-related crime.
You can view the announcement and signed agreement below.
American Governors’ Border Strike Force by yallpolitics on Scribd