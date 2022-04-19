“We’re all border states now, and we’re going to protect ourselves,” Governor Reeves said.

On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Mississippi has joined the newly created American Governors’ Border Strike Force, a partnership among 26 states to better secure the Southern border. The action comes in response to President Biden’s failed border policies which have allowed for an immense surge in illegal migration, drugs, and cartel violence.

“Border security is national security. Criminals, drugs, and human trafficking don’t just stay in our border communities. They make their way to every single state in our country,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The federal government has fundamentally failed to secure our Southern border. With Joe Biden refusing to step in to stop millions of illegal aliens from invading our nation while drug smugglers run rampant, states will seek to disrupt and dismantle these cartels. We’re all border states now, and we’re going to protect ourselves.”