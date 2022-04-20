Young joined Y’all Politics for an interview on Wednesday morning. Watch to hear what the 3rd District candidate had to say.

Shuwaski Young for Congress is now the lone Democrat running for the 3rd Congressional District in Mississippi in this 2022 midterm election cycle. Rahim Talley dropped out of the race earlier this year.

He is a former Obama and Clinton campaign staffer who has also worked as a Democratic Party organizer in California. Young spent time working in the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office before a stint with the Department of Homeland Security.

Young joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday morning to talk about why he chose to run, the issues he believes are important in Mississippi, and how he differs from the incumbent Republican Congressman Michael Guest.

Watch the full interview with Shuwaski Young below.