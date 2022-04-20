The Jackson County Sheriff is one of 6 challengers trying to unseat incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell’s campaign for Congress launched its first television ad today featuring his wife, Suzette, highlighting Ezell’s experience as a law enforcement officer, and noting that he is also a beekeeper.

Ezell is one of 6 Republican candidates challenging incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

According to the latest FEC campaign finance filings, Ezell’s campaign raised over $92,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and has a cash on hand balance of nearly $204,000 heading down the stretch to the June 7th Republican Primary in South Mississippi.

In the ad, Suzette Ezell says, “My husband, Mike, is our Sheriff, and now he’s running for Congress. He’s been a law enforcement officer for 40 years. He’s also a beekeeper. Mike is fearless. As Sheriff, he cleaned up corruption, saved taxpayers millions of dollars, and he’ll do the same in Washington. After you’ve been shot at, the last thing you’re afraid of is a swarm of bees…or liberal politicians in Congress.”

Ezell has served as Jackson County Sheriff since 2014 when he was first elected in a special election and re-elected to the position in 2015, and again in 2019 as the first Sheriff in Jackson County to run unopposed.