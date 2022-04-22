Submitted by Frank Bordeaux, Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party

Conservative policymaking by committed Republican leaders are empowering job creators and unleashing the free market. America should follow Mississippi’s example.

Since President Biden took office and Democrats assumed control of the U.S. Congress, inflation has skyrocketed and major supply chain issues have emptied shelves. In March alone, the consumer price index rose 8.5 percent, the highest increase since January 1982 and one that has been made worse by the unprecedented levels of government spending and debt.

While those in Democrat-run states and municipalities continue to face debilitating shutdowns and mandates, conservative-led states – including Mississippi – are rising to the occasion and producing real results for their citizens.

Unlike President Biden, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and the Republican state legislature have balanced the budget, grown the economy, and reduced unemployment. More specifically, since Governor Reeves took office, Mississippi has seen over $2.9 billion in new capital investment, including $1.9 billion in 2020 alone. For comparison’s purposes, 2020’s growth more than doubled the past decade’s average annual investment of $900 million. At the same time, unemployment has fallen to its lowest point since 1976.

Let’s drill down and look at the tourism industry in particular. Still today, most states are struggling to attract visitors and boost their travel-related bottom lines. That is not true for Mississippi. We were one of the first states to recover their tourism industry, and we continue to be one of the top performing states in terms of travel spending trends. In fact, from September 2019 to September 2021 there was a 24 percent increase in travel spending.

And it isn’t just the tourism industry that has blossomed in recent years. Manufacturing has taken off as well. Recently, Nissan announced a half-billion-dollar investment in Canton, making Mississippi a new leader in building in-demand electric cars. This investment will support 2,000 jobs, add a new assembly line at the factory, and create a new battery pack facility.

Another company, Enviva, also recently announced that it will invest $250 million into building a wooden pellet production plant in Mississippi, a move that will create 100 direct jobs as well as 250 indirect jobs.

This growth is not by chance. It is the direct result of intentional conservative policymaking by Republican leaders who are committed empowering job creators and unleashing the free market. Simply put, shutdowns and government handouts don’t work; such policies only stifle innovation and chase away good-paying jobs. Instead, America would be well served by following Mississippi’s example. It’s time to lift the mandates, rein in government spending, help workers return to a good-paying job, and offer up unbridled economic freedom.

