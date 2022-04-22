The legislation applies to state agencies, public officials, universities, community and junior colleges, counties, municipalities, and other political subdivisions.

Governor Tate Reeves has signed House Bill 1509, which bans public institutions and agencies from discriminating against individuals based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. It will also ban any requirement for potential vaccine passports.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve encouraged Mississippians to consult with their doctor, study the facts, and decide what’s best for them and their families. I’ve made clear that government shouldn’t be in the business of forcing Americans to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine and putting food on their tables, sending their kids to school, or visiting a small business. I’m proud to sign this legislation which protects Mississippians’ medical and religious freedoms,” said Reeves on Facebook.

The new law will prevent these public agencies from keeping individuals from securing employment or obtaining other benefits based on their vaccination status. It will also ensure that students will not have to make the decision between receiving the vaccine and attending Mississippi colleges and universities.

Children will not be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, kindergarten or a similar type of facility, whether public or private.

Additionally, House Bill 1509 ensures that employees who have a sincerely held religious objection to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to receive one.

While some states have required vaccination passports which limit the ability of Americans to participate in daily life as a full member of society, this legislation ensures that will never happen in Mississippi.