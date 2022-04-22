This funding will support projects that aim to address dam rehabilitation needs and flooding and drainage issues.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today applauded the announcement that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award more than $48 million to seven infrastructure projects across Mississippi. This funding will support projects that aim to address dam rehabilitation needs and flooding and drainage issues. The funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Senator Wicker supported.

“I am glad to see USDA invest in much needed flood prevention projects in rural and underserved communities across Mississippi,” Wicker said. “Investments like these are an important part of improving our state’s economic competitiveness. These efforts are enabled by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is already having major positive effects in our state.”

Read more about the specific projects below:

Watershed And Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program Funding

Coahoma County-Government Ditch – Rehabilitating the government ditch to accommodate and redirect increased water flow

Forrest County – Examining options to alleviate drainage issues and eliminate future flooding.

Hinds County – Improving drainage infrastructure, preventing erosion, and combating sediment buildup.

Yalobusha County – Exploring methods to stabilize riverbanks and to prevent future flooding.

Madison County-Upper Bear Creek Watershed – Construction to reduce flooding and address streambank erosion.

City of Charleston – Construction funding for improving safety caused by streambank erosion.

Watershed Rehabilitation (REHAB) Program Funding

Buntyn Creek Str 16A-2 – Rehabilitation of a damaged dam to improve safety and performance.

