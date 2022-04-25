The company is creating 20 new jobs and retaining 275 others through a corporate investment of more than $25 million.

Southern Pipe and Supply is expanding and consolidating its Meridian distribution operations into one location that will house its central distribution center. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $25 million and will create 20 jobs while retaining 275.

“I thank the Southern Pipe and Supply team for choosing to grow in its home state rather than moving these operations and jobs out of state. For decades, this company has been a staple of the East Mississippi business community, employing generations of workers in Lauderdale County,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The decision to add more jobs and keep hundreds of jobs in Meridian is a shining example of a Mississippi-grown company finding long-lasting success due to the many competitive advantages offered by a Mississippi location.”

Started over 80 years ago in Meridian, Southern Pipe and Supply provides trade professionals and homeowners with top brands in plumbing, heating, air conditioning, industrial, mechanical and waterworks supplies. The company is one of the industry’s largest privately held, independent wholesalers in the Southeast, with 121 locations in seven states and its main distribution hub in Meridian.

“The purchase of this new facility is due to the remarkable Southern Pipe family members, our employees, who make a difference every day. Southern Pipe is fortunate to have the most extraordinary team serving the best customers in the industry. I am blessed to be able to celebrate this milestone with them,” said Southern Pipe President Jay Davidson.

Southern Pipe and Supply is moving from multiple locations totaling 375,000 square feet into a 464,000-square-foot facility that was the former Lowe’s distribution center. Additionally, Lauderdale County is providing 20 acres adjacent to the site.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for dirt work that needs to be completed at the 20-acre site. Lauderdale County is providing assistance with the project, as well.

“MDA is proud to support Southern Pipe and Supply as it grows in the very city in which it was founded more than 80 years ago,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “We strive hard to ensure quality jobs for Mississippi’s workforce, and today’s announcement that Southern Pipe and Supply has chosen to create additional jobs to support its distribution operations is the result of public-private partnerships working together for the benefit of the local community, the East Mississippi region and the entire state.”

Southern Pipe and Supply plans to begin operations at its new location this spring.

“Meridian, Lauderdale County is truly blessed to have a large number of home-grown industries and Southern Pipe & Supply is certainly at the top of that list. The Davidson family, as well as their company, continues to make a huge impact in our region of the state,” East Mississippi Business Development Corporation President Bill Hannah said. “This latest project is just another example of their ongoing investment in our community. We’re thankful SPS continues to call Meridian, Lauderdale County home as they grow and expand their business across the Southeastern U.S.”