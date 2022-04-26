Wright’s tenure in Mississippi has been longer and marked by more student gains than any state superintendent of education since the Education Reform Act of 1982 established the SBE.

Last week, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that after a 50-year career in public education, Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education, will retire on June 30, 2022.

“Leading education in Mississippi has been the honor and privilege of my life. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity I have been given to work with dedicated educators and leaders across Mississippi, the entire Mississippi Department of Education team and committed State Board members and legislative leaders. Together we have worked to make a difference in the lives of children.” Dr. Wright said. “Most especially, I am incredibly proud of Mississippi students. There is no limit to what they can accomplish.”

On Tuesday, Dr. Wright met with members of the media to discuss her tenure as State Superintendent of Education.

Wright said that serving Mississippi, and the children of Mississippi, has been the highlight and honor of her career.

“I feel like I have been blessed to work with many teachers and leaders across the State as well as with the amazing staff that I have here at the Department and very committed State Board,” Wright said.

“Most importantly, I’m so proud of our children,” Wright continued.

Under Dr. Wright’s leadership, the state initiated successful education reforms that made Mississippi a national leader for improving student achievement. Mississippi’s Quality Counts grade for education improved from an F to a C-, its ranking climbed from 50th to 35th. Mississippi’s graduation rate also reached an all-time high while the state reported a historically low drop-out rate.

When talking about major accomplishments of her tenure, Wright noted early childhood development and literacy gains to two big accomplishments.

Under her leadership, Mississippi initiated successful education reforms that made the state a national leader for improving student achievement. Wright said we need to continue thinking about other things that need to be done and other access and opportunities children need. pic.twitter.com/Phlyjy04ZF — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) April 26, 2022

“We need to continue thinking about what are the other things that we need to be doing, what other access do they need, what other opportunities do they need, because I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge, is to continue to push forward with children in mind,” Dr. Wright said.