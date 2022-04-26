The Madison County state representative is turning his attention to the private sector.

State Representative Joel Bomgar (R), who has represented Mississippi House District 58 since 2016, announced today that he will not be seeking re-election in 2023.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Bomgar said he was making the announcement to give any candidate who wanted to run time to make that decision.

“I wanted to let you know that I will not be running for re-election during the upcoming 2023 legislative elections,” Rep. Bomgar wrote. “Even though the qualifying deadline is not until February, I wanted to make this announcement now so that anyone interested in serving would have enough time to make that decision.”

Bomgar says he has thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the privilege to represent the district in the Mississippi House of Representatives for the last seven years.

“From the 11 years I spent building Bomgar Corporation to the 7 years I have spent in the House of Representatives, my passion has always been to honor God and make our state and country a better place,” he continued.

Bomgar writes that he has an opportunity to make a positive impact in the private sector as President of Próspera.

According to BusinessWire, Prospera is “a digital governance platform and business ecosystem with a legal and regulatory environment designed from the ground up to unleash entrepreneurship and innovation.” Próspera is built in a Special Economic Zone in Honduras where they are “working with some of the world’s best architecture firms to build a prosperous charter city on the gorgeous Caribbean island of Roatan.”

Bomgar writes that his ever-increasing demands at the venture as well as increased international travel has led him to move back into the private sector.

He thanked his family and constituents for allowing him to serve in the Mississippi House, adding that he plans to complete his current term of office.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my wife Rachel and my children for allowing me to serve as their representative and yours. I have made many, many new friends along the way, learned so much, and am proud of the public policy contributions I was able to make.

I look forward to continuing to serve you through the remainder of my term,” Bomgar concludes.