Mississippi Governor Reeves calls it “fundamentally unfair and unwise.”

During the 2020 election, President Joe Biden (D) repeatedly said he was open to forgiving $10,000 per borrower in federal student loan debt.

With his polling in the dumps and the midterms approaching, reports this week now indicate that Biden may be willing to exceed that number, giving hope to Democrats who support the full forgiveness of the debts in their entirety.

The news prompted Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to opine on the prospective federal debt cancellation by the President, writing on his Facebook page that the move would be “fundamentally unfair and unwise.” Reeves said those Mississippians without college degrees or who have paid their own way should not be forced to pay the debts for others.

“Mississippians without college degrees (or who paid off their debt) should not be forced to pay for the student loans of others,” Reeves wrote, going on to ask, “Why should people who chose not to go to college or chose to settle their own loans be punished for the benefit of those who made different decisions?”

Governor Reeves then noted the predatory nature of the student loan industry while firmly opposed to the idea of federal cancellation.

“The student loan machine is predatory. It should be held accountable,” Reeves opined. “But this is a fundamentally unfair and unwise way for the Biden administration to do it.”

The Biden Administration has continued the pause on student loan repayments began at the beginning of the pandemic, extending the latest restart date in May to September 2022.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said President Biden will decide on canceling student debt before the current extension of the pause expires or he may extend it further.