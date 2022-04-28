Investments include rural water improvements, maintenance to roads and bridges and construction projects under MDOT.

On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced new infrastructure projects across the state. This includes the largest budget ever appropriated to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. It will allow for new and continued projects to come to fruition and for additional federal grant dollars to be applied for.

“We’re making a historic investment into Mississippi’s critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and water,” said Reeves on Facebook.

“We’re strengthening our roads, bolstering our bridges, and increasing access to clean drinking water,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “These investments will not only help us pave roads but pave the pathway to economic prosperity. By building better roads and constructing stronger bridges we give Mississippians the tools necessary to run their businesses, provide for their families, and get to work safely.”

The discussed legislation included:

HB1630, Mississippi Department of Transportation Appropriation

$1.426 billion appropriation for MDOT.

$45 million for maintenance program.

$35 million for capacity program which provides for new construction of major projects needed to add efficiency to system.

$40 million needed for a federal match that will go towards street projects.

$100 million for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program, which focuses entirely on local roads and bridges.

Legislative authority to make salary adjustments for staff, greater flexibility to invest budget into team.

SB2822, Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program Act of 2022

Makes $450 million available for grant program.

$400 million in one-to-one match grant, $50 million in additional grants to small municipalities.

Authorizes multiple rounds of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grant projects.

HB1538/HB1421, ARPA Rural Water Associations Infrastructure Grant Program & Appropriation

Invests $300 million into the program.

Money will assist rural water associations in the construction of eligible drinking water infrastructure projects.

Government should be in the business of attempting to steward taxpayer money responsibly to projects of great importance.

Over the course of the review process, Governor Reeves determined that there were a range of earmarked expenditures that were less appropriate ways of expending money.