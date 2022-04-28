Governor Reeves made the request of President Biden on behalf of the state.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced that Governor Tate Reeves has requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden for Individual Assistance due to tornadoes and severe weather which occurred on March 22, 2022.

MEMA says that according to the National Weather Service, 27 tornadoes swept through the state that day causing major damage to homes and injuring three people.

Mississippi is requesting Individual Assistance for the following four counties: Clay, Hinds, Holmes and Kemper. MEMA reports that validated numbers show in those four counties that there were 68 homes destroyed or with major damage, estimating over a million dollars in property damage.

Individual Assistance is for residents in declared counties. MEMA notes that it can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals recover from the effects of a disaster.

The President must approve the request for federal assistance to become available.