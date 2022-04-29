Students will experience and assist in the operations of the Governor’s Office and the legislative process.

The Office of Governor Tate Reeves is encouraging college students with an interest in state government to apply for the Governor’s Office Internship Program.

The internships are designed to provide insight to college students, who want to learn more about the executive branch of state government. Students will experience and assist in the operations of the Governor’s Office and the legislative process.

Additionally, the program offers an opportunity to gainpractical real-world experience within the Governor’s Office which can allow college students to earn academic credit as established by their school.

Subject to the available academic schedule for each intern, the general days/hours of the intern are within 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For additional information, please contact intern coordinator Mammie Maberry at 601-359-3150 or [email protected].

Press Release

4/29/2022