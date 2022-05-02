Yerger established the Republican Party in Mississippi, serving as State Chairman of the MSGOP from 1956 to 1966.

On Monday, Wirt Yerger, Jr., founding Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, passed away. In 2020, the Mississippi Top 50 announced Yerger as one of three honorees in the 2020 Hall of Fame.

Yerger received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi and served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force’s Strategic Air Command from 1952 to 1954.

“In 1954 Wirt joined Ross & Yerger, Inc., Mississippi’s first insurance agency, founded in 1860. During his forty-eight years of leadership, the agency grew from three employees to fifty-three. In February 2002, Ross & Yerger became employee-owned, and Wirt continued to serve as Chairman Emeritus. He was the first insurance agent in Mississippi to hold both the CPCU and CLU designations and was the first Mississippian invited to be an underwriting Name at Lloyd’s of London. He also served as President of the Mississippi Association of Insurance Agents,” the obituary states.

Yerger was past president of Metropolitan Boys Club, Metropolitan YMCA and Jackson Rotary Club. He received the Jackson Junior Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award in 1956 and 1960.

He also served as President of the Mississippi Association of Insurance Agents and was a former director of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, the Mississippi Insurance Council, and the Community Foundation for Mississippi.

"Wirt gave unselfishly and generously to his community. He founded both the Metropolitan Crime Commission and Fondren Renaissance Foundation. He was a founding trustee of Jackson Preparatory School and a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon," the obituary continued.

Yerger was the leader in establishing the Republican Party in Mississippi, serving as State Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party from 1956 to 1966. He was also the Chairman of the Southern Association of Republican State Chairmen.

His obituary states that in May 2009, he was honored as Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Emeritus for his work in building a two-party political system in Mississippi. He ended his speech by saying, “The best advice I give to you is always choose principles over pragmatism and power. Standing on principles is not easy, you get tired and discouraged, but the satisfaction of accomplishing all you can for a better nation is worth it all.”

Visitation be in Miller Hall at First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 3rd from 3:30-6:00 p.m. A family burial service will be at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, May 4th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux stated that Chairman Wirt Yerger led the way for the modern-day Mississippi Republican Party.

“He brought the organization home, for the first time putting responsibility for the party’s management into the hands of those who lived, worked, and raised their families in Mississippi,” Bordeaux said in a statement. “A man of service to his core, Mr. Yerger also served his country in the U.S. military and his family as a loving husband and father. In losing him, Mississippi has lost an unwavering advocate, a strong conservative, and a friend. My prayers are with Mary and their three children, as they mourn the loss of this Mississippi icon.”

