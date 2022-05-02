The Mississippi Arts Commission is now accepting applications for the agency’s Mini-grant program, which is offered twice a year to organizations and individual artists to assist with professional development and capacity building. Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is June 1.

Eligible individual artists and organizations may apply for up to $500 and $1,000, respectively. Professional artists may apply through the Artist Mini-grant program for up to $500 in reimbursed funds to pursue artistic training, support promotion and marketing efforts or to purchase eligible art supplies.

Mini-grants for organizations are matching grants designed to support professional development and capacity-building activities for arts organizations and to provide opportunities for Mississippi nonprofits, schools and other units of government to hire professional artists. Arts organizations may apply for up to $1,000 to pursue professional development such as attending trainings or hiring a consultant. All eligible entities may apply to hire professional artists, including those listed on MAC’s Artist and Teaching Artist Roster.

More information along with complete grant guidelines are available at arts.ms.gov/grants. Please contact MAC at (601) 359-6030 if you have any questions.

