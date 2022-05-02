Miss. Senators, colleagues seek details on Pentagon handling of servicemembers who decline vaccines

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) are among 14 Senators who signed a detailed letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seeking information on the number and nature of military discharges for not receiving a COVID vaccine.

According to reports, more than 1,700 servicemembers have been discharged for their COVID vaccination status and many are being denied retirement or other service benefits as a result.

“While we are deeply troubled that the Department of Defense (DOD) is discharging U.S. military personnel as a result of their COVID-19 vaccination status, we are outraged that these brave men and women are potentially being stripped of various benefits, including education benefits afforded to them under the G.I. Bill,” the Senators wrote.

“Whatever disagreements public officials of varying ideologies and political parties may have, we can and should agree on the importance of ensuring the promises made to members of our Armed Forces are fulfilled,” the letter continued.

The Senators asked Defense Secretary Austin to provide the requested information by May 12, 2022.

You can read the full letter below.

Wicker, Hyde-Smith letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin by yallpolitics on Scribd