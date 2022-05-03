“Finally, the disproportionate murder of preborn black babies can come to an end.”

Members of the Project 21 black leadership network expressed cautious optimism regarding a leaked document indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade and return the issue of abortion back to the states as argued by Mississippi in defense of its 15-week abortion ban law.

In a release, the group also criticized apparent political motivations behind the leak.

“Along with the rest of America, I am waiting for verification and confirmation that this is the justices’ true decision,” said Project 21 member and pro-life leader Day Gardner. “However, I was immediately overcome with tears of joy – giving praise and glory to God in Christ for even the slightest possibility, the slightest hope of ending the horrible practice of killing preborn children.”

A draft of the majority opinion in the Mississippi case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked to the media pointing to the notion that the Supreme Court may soon allow states to again dictate the legality of abortion.



“Finally, the disproportionate murder of preborn black babies can come to an end,” said Project 21 member Mike Hill. “Per capita, more preborn innocent black babies are murdered in the womb than any other segment in America. Margaret Sanger’s eugenics agenda and its devastating effect on black America is coming to its bloody end. Now the battle shifts to the state level.”

As Project 21 notes, this is the first time in modern history that a draft opinion in a pending Supreme Court case has been leaked. Because this is the most controversial case before the Court in decades, the leak has further politicized the issue and raised concerns about undue influences being put on justices to changes their votes or alter their opinions.

“An initial draft of this Supreme Court opinion should not have been released publicly. Releasing drafts of Court decisions could undermine the ability of the justices to decide future cases,” said Project 21 member Derryck Green. “Having said that, and if the news is correct, Justice Alito is both morally and politically right in his legal analysis. Morally, Roe was a terrible decision. It lacked legal expertise and seems to violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Legally, it’s wrong because abortion clearly isn’t found in the U.S. Constitution. Therefore, the decision regarding its legality should be left to the individual states to decide.



“The hope is that, despite this leak, the justices who are in favor of overturning this legal precedent will hold firm and steadfastly refuse to change their minds,” added Green. “This has the moral potential to save an untold number of lives – particularly black lives – since non-Hispanic black women generally have higher rates of abortions than their multiethnic peers.”

“Casey and Roe were unfounded and wrongly decided,” said Project 21 member Patrina Mosley. “We look forward to an official opinion release that ends the tragedy of abortion. If so, this will be the second greatest reversal in our country after slavery.”

