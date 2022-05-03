The 9-state lobbying and public affairs group announces a sister firm focused solely on federal lobbying efforts.

Capitol Resources, LLC is restructuring its operations with long-time Capitol Resources partner John Lundy and Capitol Resources lobbyists, Ty Mabry and Susan Butler, starting a new entity called CR Federal to focus solely on federal lobbying efforts. This move will enable further expansion and profitable growth by allowing each entity to focus on core competencies and continue our proven track record of delivering for clients.

Capitol Resources founding partner Clare Hester and managing partner Henry Barbour will lead the Capitol Resources effort with operations in nine states and Washington, D.C., along with award-winning sister firm BullsEye Public Affairs focused on corporate and political public affairs work.

“John and I have been partners 21 years; it’s been an incredible ride,” said Hester. “I know CR Federal will have great success, as will our multi-state lobbying and public affairs operation. This year looks like a record year, and we have plans to bring on some terrific new talent to continue to deepen our team to serve our clients across the region.”

Capitol Resources was founded in 2001 by Hester with Lundy joining her in 2002 and Barbour in 2004.

“As you can see from the initials in the company name, CR Federal will continue to work closely with Clare, Henry and the entire team at Capitol Resources,” said Lundy. “Susan Butler and Ty Mabry are two of the most talented lobbyists in Washington. We are excited about forming CR Federal and continuing to meet and exceed client needs on Capitol Hill and beyond.”

Capitol Resources LLC is a full-service, bi-partisan government relations firm, operating in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“Clare and I love John Lundy; we could not ask for a better partner,” said Barbour. “However, we understand why John came to us with this idea. It really positions everyone better for future growth. Clare and I are excited about continuing to grow and diversify our operations, and we know John, Susan and Ty will continue to do what they do best and that is serving clients in Washington.”