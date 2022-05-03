State Sen. McDaniel talks with Y’all Politics on what this could mean in Mississippi, America going forward.

State Senator Chris McDaniel, a former federal law clerk, joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday morning to assess the ins and outs of the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban case known as Dobbs.

McDaniel talks with YP Managing Editor Frank Corder about how and why this leak could have happened, and what it means for Mississippi and the nation going forward.

Watch the full interview with Senator McDaniel below.