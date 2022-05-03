If majority holds and leaked draft is real, SCOTUS could side with Mississippi’s argument for states’ rights in defense of its 15-abortion ban.

Late Monday evening, Politico reported on a leaked draft of a majority opinion in Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban case, known as Dobbs, currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.

That draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito states by Roe and Casey, both prior decisions of the Court that allowed abortion and put forth the notion that ending unborn life was a right, should be overruled and that the power to decide this issue should be returned to the people at the state level.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Alito writes in the leaked document, adding, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

If this proves true and there are five Justices in the majority, this ruling would align with Mississippi’s argument made by Attorney General Lynn Fitch and her staff in December when presenting at the Supreme Court.

“The Court has acknowledged that states have the authority to promote legitimate interests, including protecting women’s health and defending life; but its abortion precedents have denied the people and their elected leaders the ability to fully do so,” Attorney General Fitch said in September 2021, “In fact, the Roe decision shackles states to a view of facts that is decades old, such that while science, medicine, technology, and culture have all rapidly progressed since 1973, duly enacted laws on abortion are unable to keep up. With Dobbs, the Supreme Court can return decision making about abortion policy to the elected leaders and allow the people to empower women and promote life.”