Bigger Pie Forum recently sat down with successful filmmaker and writer Tate Taylor. Taylor talks about his fascinating journey back to the Church Hill community outside of Natchez where he is shaking things up and investing in Mississippi while trying to bring others like him into the state.

One key to Taylor’s endeavor of bringing moviemaking to Mississippi is working with the Mississippi Film Office and taking advantage of the incentives that help draw this type of industry into the state and encourages them to stay, similar to what Tyler Perry was successful in doing in Georgia.

This discussion with Taylor is Part 3 in the BPF series in their visit to Natchez. BPF talked with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson in Parts 1 and 2 while enjoying the sights and scenes at the National Historic Landmark of Dunleith Historic Inn.

