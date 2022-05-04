Miss. Senator cosponsors bill to stop all funding for Homeland Security censorship plan.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) helped introduce S.4124, a measure to prohibit the use of federal funds “to establish or support the activities of a Disinformation Governance Board at the Department of Homeland Security, or any other similar entity established in the Department of Homeland Security.”

The legislation was introduced a week after DHS announced its Disinformation Governance Board.

Senator Hyde-Smith said that all Americans should distrust any government plan to monitor and control what they say or don’t say.

“Officials with the Biden administration swear this board won’t censor Americans, but their testimony and other statements make it clear that’s not true. This is an unconstitutional and terrible idea that needs to be stopped immediately,” Hyde-Smith said.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced S.4124.

“The Biden administration wants a government agency dedicated to cracking down on what its subjects can say, an idea popular with Orwellian governments everywhere. This board is unconstitutional and un-American—my bill puts a stop to it,” Senator Cotton said.

In addition to Hyde-Smith, other cosponsors include: Senators John Boozman (R-AR), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rick Scott (R-FL), Jim Risch (R-ID), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Kennedy (R-LA), Todd Young (R-IN), Mike Braun (R-IN), James Lankford (R-OK), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

Similar legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives this week by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“The Department of Homeland Security should not be in the business of censoring free speech on Twitter and Facebook,” Boebert said. “Following in the steps of Mao and Stalin, Biden’s unconstitutional, dystopian “Department of Propaganda” is trampling on the First Amendment and trying to control what people can and can’t say. Instead of treating Orwell’s book 1984 as a warning, the Left appears to be using it as an outline for their agenda. These efforts are un-American and a direct attack on our freedoms. We the People will not be silent.”

You can view a copy of the legislation below.

