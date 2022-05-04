Carswell notes that conservative-run states are cutting taxes and growing. Watch below.

Mississippi Center for Public Policy President and CEO Douglas Carswell recently joined Ben Shapiro on his Daily Wire show to discuss how the federal government is raising taxes, while conservative-run states like Mississippi are starting to cut taxes.

Carswell noted that the Mississippi Center for Public Policy helped to spearhead the campaign to axe the state income tax, which resulted in the largest tax break in the history of Mississippi this year.

“By cutting taxes, conservative-run states offer America an alternative roadmap to recovery,” Carswell said. “It is delightful to see Mississippi getting national recognition and coverage as our state leads the way.”

Watch the segment with Carswell on the Ben Shapiro Show below.