On Wednesday officials announced the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative as passed in a number of bills during the 2022 Legislative Session.

State officials will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to implement the new initiative. The Hinds County Public Safety Initiative will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders to hold those who commit crimes accountable.

Present for the announcement were Jody E. Owens, II, Hinds County District Attorney, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House of Representatives Philip Gunn, among others.