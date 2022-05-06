By: Treasurer David McRae

I have done a lot of traveling across Mississippi in the last few weeks, and I am always surprised when at nearly every stop someone asks: What are you going to do about ESG?

ESG is the wonky of all wonky issues, but it intimately affects almost every Mississippian. Short for “Environmental, Social, and Governance,” the policy forces financial institutions (such as your bank or pension system) to prioritize left-leaning agendas over the profitability of your investments. Currently, only a few banks are “all in” on ESG funds, but the Biden administration is working to force companies into compliance. If they are successful, the consequences could be massive.

For instance, if you have a 401(k), your retirement fund could increase at a slower pace, requiring you to work a little longer. If you set aside money in a college savings plan, you may not see the growth you hoped for before tuition bills are due. If you have worked your entire life for the state, your pension could be jeopardized.

Today, the primary ESG target is American energy. More specifically, some banks are refusing to invest in fossil fuels (such as oil and coal, which are among the nation’s most affordable energy sources). Of course, investments into the globe’s largest polluter and human rights abuser, China, are still allowed. The impact is two-fold. First, these ESG funds are expected to grow your retirement or savings account at a slower pace. Second, the Tesla-driving ultra-rich are siphoning funds away from the very industry that is needed to reduce gas prices for the average American. They have put their own “wokeness” above your wallet – and it’s costing you in a big way.