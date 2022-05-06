The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has hired made two new hires in their media and communications.

MDOT has hired Roy Adkins, of Jackson, as a media producer in its Public Affairs Division. Adkins will be responsible for creating and producing multi-media content to share with the public.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Roy to this role,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “Roy is quite an accomplished photographer in his own right, and we’re fortunate to have someone with his abilities on board.”

Adkins was previously self-employed as a photographer with Light and Glass Studio, which he founded in 2006.

His work has appeared in publications ranging from Time magazine to local business marketing materials. His past clients include Toyota, Southwest Airlines, Animal Planet, the Mississippi Museum of Art, Downtown Jackson Partners and many others. In addition to his commercial projects, his artwork can be found in galleries, homes and offices throughout the Southeast.

Adkins began his role with MDOT on April 1.

MDOT has also hired Anna Ehrgott, of Jackson, as a public information officer in the same division. Ehrgott will share those messages with the public through various media outlets and platforms. She will be concentrating efforts in the Southern Transportation District.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Anna to her new role,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “She brings strong public relations skills to the agency that will benefit MDOT’s Public Affairs team and the State of Mississippi.”

Ehrgott previously served as communications director of the Mississippi Arts Commission, a role she held for five years. She has more than a decade of public relations experience in state government, having also worked for Mississippi Development Authority, the Public Employees’ Retirement System as well as in Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts. She has a master’s degree in public relations and corporate communications from Mississippi College and a bachelor’s degree in English from Millsaps College.

She began her role with MDOT on May 2.