The Coast Democrat will take a new position with the Southern Poverty Law Center beginning on Monday.

State Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes (D) has announced her resignation from the Mississippi Legislature effective Sunday, May 8.

Williams-Barnes will then begin working for the Southern Poverty Law Center as the new Policy Director on May 9. SPLC is an Alabama based non-profit that focuses on racial and social injustices primarily in the South.

“There’s no break,” she told the Sun Herald. “The need is there, and my service continues.”

She was originally elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 representing District 119 in Harrison County. She sat on the House Banking and Financial Services, Gaming, Judiciary B, Judiciary En Banc, Marine Resources, Ports, Harbors and Airports, and Tourism Committees.

She also chaired the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus during several social reform efforts including the changing of the state’s flag.