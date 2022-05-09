AG Fitch, Dr. Colville join Y’all Politics to outline the problems with the rule that’s now being challenged in court. Watch the interview.

Last week, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and seven other state AGs joined Dr. Amber Colville of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Dr. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester, Kentucky, in filing suit against a new federal rule penalizing physician reimbursement for not creating and implementing anti-racism plans for their practices.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. It states that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a final rule that pays doctors more money if they will promulgate an “anti-racism” plan and said the Anti-Racism Rule violates the law.

To talk more about this lawsuit and the impact it will have on health care in Mississippi, Attorney General Fitch and Dr. Colville joined Y’all Politics on Monday to discuss the issue.

Watch the interview below.