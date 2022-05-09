The Mississippi Governor recognizes there are “plenty of distractions” being hurled but he’s focused on protecting life.

Following the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion in Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban case known as Dobbs, those on the left along with many in the mainstream media have engaged in speculation of what other actions could follow to restrict abortion in states if the majority of Justices hold the line and make a similar ruling final in the weeks ahead.

One of those “what ifs” pro-abortion supporters are pushing is the notion of outlawing contraceptives, something that has not been on any credible pro-life supporting officials’ agenda.

Over the weekend, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves appeared both NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd and CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper. After speaking with both outlets, Reeves tweeted:

“I like Chuck and Jake. And I like answering tough questions about controversial issues. I think that’s what we owe as leaders,” the Governor said. “But I feel like this could use some clarification and thoughts on how the news cycle works. Cause I’m not interested in banning contraceptives.”

Reeves went on to explain on social media that he was asked on CNN and NBC if Mississippi would ban contraceptives.

“I was pretty surprised, because that’s never been a conversation here. We’ve been focused on the readily-available elective abortion even after pain can be felt,” Reeves stated. “That’s what we passed a law to prevent. I even explicitly said that the next consideration in our mind—if Roe is overturned—has nothing to do with further restrictions. It’s all helping support mothers and babies by investing in prenatal care, foster care, and adoption.”

Governor Reeves tweeted that those provisions aimed at supporting mothers and their babies was not what the left wants to debate.

“They want to pretend that we’re more radical—rather than debate the issue at hand,” Reeves wrote. “So now, even though we just had a big flashpoint in the debate over elective abortion, we’re talking about contraception?”

Governor Reeves encouraged everyone to pause and take a moment to appreciate what the Dobbs case is actually about: returning decision-making on abortion to representatives of the people.

“There are plenty of distractions out there, but that’s just part of the game,” he said. “Gotta stay focused on protecting lives.”