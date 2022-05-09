Mississippi experienced 27 tornadoes across four counties on March 22, 2022 and 30 tornados across eight counties on March 30, 2022.

Last week, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), along with U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Steven Palazzo (R-MS), Trent Kelly (R-MS), and Michael Guest (R-MS), requested that President Joe Biden approve Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ request for federal major disaster declarations to recover from severe storms across the state in March 2022.

“As Governor Reeves indicated in his request, the Joint Public Assistance damage assessments conducted by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), FEMA, and other agencies indicated that on March 22, 2022, 68 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage, with more than $1 million in estimated property damage,” the letter said. “These tornadoes also injured three people. Regarding the second disaster declaration for March 30, 2022, additional assessments showed 85 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage, with more than $1 million in estimated property damage and three people injured.”

“Currently available resources from state and local governments and volunteer organizations are inadequate to meet the state’s recovery needs,” the letter continued.

The congressional delegation said that significant federal assistance and cooperation are needed for Mississippi to rebuild.

You can read the full letter below.

