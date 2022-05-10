White said Mississippi is at risk of losing huge talent magnet due to crime, as 30% of graduates who stay in state go to work in Hinds County.

State Auditor of Mississippi Shad White tied his office’s “brain drain” report with the crime in the capital city of Jackson following the deadly shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug festival.

White said Mississippi is in danger of losing its biggest talent magnet.

“Based on our recent brain drain report, 30% of graduates who stay in Mississippi go to work in Hinds County. It’s a huge talent magnet,” Auditor White told Y’all Politics on Tuesday. “We have seen several shootings over the last two weeks, and Jackson is the per capita homicide capital of the United States based on the most recent data. We are at risk of losing our best talent magnet due to crime.”

In addition, White noted that the CDC says Mississippi has the highest number of per capita deaths due to homicide in the country.

“This is not just a Jackson Metro problem, but a Mississippi problem. We must solve this issue, and we must solve fast,” White continued.

According to the Office of the State Auditor’s (OSA) “brain drain” report, the 2020 Census showed Mississippi as being one of only three states to lose population. Data from the Census Bureau shows Mississippi has lost over 60,000 “millennials,” nearly 10% of the state’s millennial population, since the 2010 census.

“Failure to maintain and replenish our state’s most highly educated population could be disastrous for the economic future of Mississippi,” the report said.

One of the ways in which state and local officials have been working to address violent crime in Jackson includes the launch of the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative last week. The initiative will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders to hold those who commit crimes accountable.

“People from around the state come to the capital city for medical care, jobs, recreation, events, and school field trips but crime and violence jeopardizes these lawful activities,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann. “We will continue to do our part to make resources available to state agencies and state employees charged with securing the CCID, ensure justice is delivered in the courts, and partner with city and county officials to make Jackson a safe and vibrant place to live and work.”

You can view the full “brain drain” report from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor below.

Mississippi Office of the S… by yallpolitics