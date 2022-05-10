Eligible farmers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas can apply for federal aid through December 8th.

In late April, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that farmers in four states that experienced drought during the growing season are eligible to apply for federal aid.

The USDA designated 23 Mississippi counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought.

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loan funds may be used to:

Restore or replace essential property

Pay all or part of production costs associated with the disaster year

Pay essential family living expenses

Reorganize the family farming operation

Refinance certain non-real estate operating debts

“I appreciate the USDA’s effort to designate 23 counties as primary natural disaster areas in response to the drought that occurred last winter. This designation gives impacted farmers access to low interest, emergency loans,” said Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson. “Additionally, livestock producers impacted by the drought may also qualify for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program. Farmers and producers should contact their local USDA Service Center for more information.”

Primary counties in Mississippi eligible for federal aid include:

Adams

Amite

Bolivar

Carroll

Claiborne

Coahoma

Franklin

Grenada

Hinds

Holmes

Humphreys

Issaquena

Jefferson

Leflore

Pike

Quitman

Sharkey

Sunflower

Tallahatchie

Warren

Washington

Wilkinson

Yazoo

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of: 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks, or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

The deadline to apply is December 8, 2022.