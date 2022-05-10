Eligible farmers in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas can apply for federal aid through December 8th.
In late April, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that farmers in four states that experienced drought during the growing season are eligible to apply for federal aid.
The USDA designated 23 Mississippi counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought.
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loan funds may be used to:
- Restore or replace essential property
- Pay all or part of production costs associated with the disaster year
- Pay essential family living expenses
- Reorganize the family farming operation
- Refinance certain non-real estate operating debts
“I appreciate the USDA’s effort to designate 23 counties as primary natural disaster areas in response to the drought that occurred last winter. This designation gives impacted farmers access to low interest, emergency loans,” said Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson. “Additionally, livestock producers impacted by the drought may also qualify for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program. Farmers and producers should contact their local USDA Service Center for more information.”
Primary counties in Mississippi eligible for federal aid include:
- Adams
- Amite
- Bolivar
- Carroll
- Claiborne
- Coahoma
- Franklin
- Grenada
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Humphreys
- Issaquena
- Jefferson
- Leflore
- Pike
- Quitman
- Sharkey
- Sunflower
- Tallahatchie
- Warren
- Washington
- Wilkinson
- Yazoo
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of: 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks, or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
The deadline to apply is December 8, 2022.