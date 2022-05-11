A similar effort was first launched in April in Jackson where they have seen success, leading to 49 arrests and the seizure of a multitude of drugs, illegal firearms.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the expansion of a major safety initiative, the Mobile Enforcement Team Detail Operation, on the Gulf Coast.

The partnership represents a major surge in security efforts to counter crime, deter narcotics distribution, get illegal firearms off Mississippi streets, and keep communities safe.

Governor Reeves said that one of his administration’s top priorities is to keep Mississippians safe.

“Every law enforcement organization participating in this operation has a common goal: the safety of our communities and the reduction of crime. Together, we are amplifying our strength with a force multiplier and echoing the reach of these agencies,” said Governor Reeves. “One of my administration’s top priorities is to keep Mississippians safe. We will do everything we can to stop criminals in their tracks and protect our people.”

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is leading the coordination and execution of the initiative, but it will be a joint effort with a range of state, local, and federal law enforcement organizations.

Some of the agencies that will assist the DPS throughout the operation include: