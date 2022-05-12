This latest “let them eat cake” revelation should surprise no one. Biden, Democrats are doing what they planned.

Even as every American is struggling with inflation and higher prices at the pump, the Biden Administration announced this week that they are cancelling planned auctions of drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

The announcement, which came late Wednesday out of the U.S. Department of Interior, means the Biden Administration will not hold an oil and gas lease sale on coastal waters this year.

Bloomberg reported that the Interior Department said in a statement it “will not move forward” with two Gulf lease auctions that were planned under former President Barack Obama “as a result of delays due to factors including conflicting court rulings that impacted work on these proposed sales.”

The move comes as the federal government’s five-year offshore drilling program is scheduled to expire in June. Industry leaders agree that this announcement creates even more uncertainty over the future of oil and gas leasing under President Joe Biden.

The highest-ever national average for a gallon of gas was reached today. According to AAA, the national average for gas is $4.418 while diesel also reached a new highwater mark today of $5.557 as well.

Here in Mississippi, a gallon of gas is 2 cents below the highest recorded mark in the state, sitting at $3.999 on average. Diesel did reach a new high in the state today of $5.205.

None of this should surprise consumers as President Biden vowed on the campaign trail in 2020 that he would halt “new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters,” which he did in the first days of entering the White House in January 2021. His Administration’s emphasis on reducing the use of fossil fuels and their climate change narrative is at the core of these actions.

Since Biden became President, gas prices have doubled or more in much of the country.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker called the Biden Administration’s latest actions “wrongheaded and foolish.”

“Cancelling an oil and gas lease as Americans face record prices at the gas pump is wrongheaded and foolish,” Wicker tweeted, adding, “The number one way [to] lower gas prices is for POTUS to end his war on domestic energy production.”