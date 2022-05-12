The Mississippi federal Judge would be the first black Chair for the Commission if confirmed.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden has nominated seven individuals for the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Federal Judge Carlton Reeves was among the nominees.

The Commission is a bipartisan independent agency created during the Reagan Administration to reduce sentencing disparities and promote transparency and proportionality in criminal sentencing.

Judge Reeves was nominated to be a Commissioner as well as Chairperson for the Commission. If confirmed, he would be the first black Chair of the Commission.

The White House released the following about Reeves:

Judge Carlton W. Reeves has served as a United States District Court Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi since 2010. Judge Reeves was previously a partner at Pigott Reeves Johnson & Minor, P.A. from 2001 to 2010. From 1995 to 2001, Judge Reeves served as Chief of the Civil Division for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi. From 1991 to 1995, Judge Reeves was an associate at Phelps Dunbar LLP. In 1991, Judge Reeves was a staff attorney for the Supreme Court of Mississippi. Judge Reeves served as a law clerk for Justice Reuben V. Anderson on the Mississippi Supreme Court from 1989 to 1990.

Judge Reeves received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1989 and his B.A. from Jackson State University in 1986.

The Commission has not been fully seated since 2019, preventing some business from being considered.

Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson tweeted that he supported Judge Reeves’ appointment.

I support the appointment of Judge Carlton Reeves on being named head of the United States Sentencing Commission. It is a pleasure to witness the first Black Judge to be appointed CHAIR to the United States Sentencing Commission. pic.twitter.com/6veS9BdGBj — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) May 11, 2022

Other nominees include Laura Mate, Claire McCusker Murray, Judge Luis Felipe Restrepo, all three also nominated as Vice Chair, Judge Claria Horn Boom, Judge John Gleeson, and Candice C. Wong.